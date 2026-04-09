Gas prices are climbing toward $4 a gallon in Tennessee, but drivers can use these tips to save money

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gas prices are climbing toward $4 a gallon across Tennessee. With crude oil at $90 a barrel, drivers are feeling the pinch at the pump, but there are practical steps to save money on every fill-up.

With travel season approaching and Middle East tensions keeping oil prices volatile, these high prices are expected to continue for at least the next few weeks.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said drivers do not have to accept whatever price they see on the street sign. There are real ways to save about $25 to $60 every month.

"We are very much creatures of habit. A lot of people aren't very attentive when it comes to paying, they just pull in and they are resigned to paying whatever it is because they need it. But you can still get it for less, even if you do need it. If you just kind of break out of that mold," said De Haan.

The easiest savings start behind the wheel. Driving habits can add 50 to 100 extra miles per tank. That means going 5 to 10 mph under the speed limit, using cruise control, and avoiding rapid acceleration.

When you do need to fill up, shopping around is key. Apps like GasBuddy show the cheapest stations nearby, and wholesale clubs can save 15 to 20 cents per gallon.

Even the day you fill up matters. Earlier in the week is typically cheaper than later. The key is planning ahead and using these money-saving strategies every time you fill up.

Are rising gas prices impacting your summer travel plans or daily commute? Watch the full video above to see these money-saving strategies in action, and share your own tips with me! Send an email to Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com to keep the conversation going.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.