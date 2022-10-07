Gas prices continue to climb in Tennessee and nationwide

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Gas prices are up nationwide.

AAA says the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has risen by 7 cents.

This all comes as petroleum exporting countries agreed to cut the production of crude oil.

This week the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said it was cutting oil production by 2 million barrels a day starting in November.

The reason they gave was "the uncertainty that surrounds the global economy and oil market outlooks."

Higher prices come as many families are hoping to travel for fall break.

"Typically traveling south, I feel gas prices go down and it’s not doing that," said Tobie Vandewalker who traveled to Nashville from Rochester, New York.

It wasn't that long ago when many in Middle Tennessee were excited to see gas under $3.

That was less than a month ago.

Now, prices are climbing back up.

"Between the gas prices and the prices of flights it’s a catch-22, I guess. If you’re going to travel, you’ve got to do it."

AAA says tight supply and increased demand as more drivers fuel up are the main culprits for price hikes.

Here in Tennessee, the current average for regular fuel is $3.36 — a week ago it was $3.20.

"I found some places I filled up for like 2.79 sometimes so I’m like whoa. Sometimes it'll go like a dollar down and back to like low $3, mid $3," Alexander Ostinelli said.

Ostinelli drove in from Missouri for a concert and says gas did go up but not enough to stop his plans.

"You got to drive point A and point B, that’s why I got a car that will help me ease that I don’t have to fill up in gas as much as I have to with something else."

Since the U.S. is heading toward our winter driving season when less drivers are on the road, AAA believes this could help bring priced down because there won't a big demand.

President Joe Biden is expected to order the release of 10 million barrels of fuel from reserves to help with cost.