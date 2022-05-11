Gas prices driving up costs for Tennessee lawn care services

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Compared to last week, drivers are now paying more than $4 at the pump, which is nearly a 20-cent jump.

The driving cost of fuel is also increasing the prices of services like lawn care.

Ryan Ervin — with West Meade Lawn Care — is in the business of cutting the grass, but with inflation, he can't cut costs.

"I haven't received any push back at all. Most of my customers are longtime customers and I don't raise prices a lot," he said.

Ervin said despite his customers being understanding, he knows it's not the same for everyone.

"Now, I've seen in Facebook groups lawn care owners, operators a lot of people are having problems and they're losing customers and raising prices by just a little bit," Ervin said.

AAA has gas prices in Tennessee averaging more than $4.15.

Ervin not only needs fuel to get to call clients, but he needs gas to power up his lawn equipment.

Ryan Ervin can simply say he enjoyed what he does for work. He says in all 14 years, business has been pretty good.

"It’s got a little bit better every year to be honest, even during the pandemic."

Despite cutting a lot of lawns, Ervin says he can't cut costs.

"I was at the point where I was going to need to raise prices regardless, just because it’s been a while, and I really haven’t adjusted accordingly, but with gas and the inflation on everything else, I kind of had no choice this time," he said.

While prices are going up everywhere, Ervin said he wishes larger companies would give him and other consumers a break.

"I think they can lower their prices on everything," Ervin said. "I mean they’re making record profits. I don’t see it as a political issue at all. I think it’s just corporate greed, to be honest."

The growing gas prices also impacting other businesses, like delivery and food services.