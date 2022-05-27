Gas prices won't anchor down Middle Tennessee boating season

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Gas is impacting drivers, those who fly, and even boaters.

Several in Middle Tennessee will be out on the water for the holiday weekend and gas could have an effect on that.

Regular gas for Middle Tennessee is averaging $4.27 and a year ago it was $2.86.

But NewsChannel 5 still noticed several people took on the water today to get ready for the weekend.

Boaters here in Middle Tennessee are paying about $2 more than this time last year.

The Elm Hill Lake Marina is estimating a lot more boats on the water for the weekend. The manager of the marina says COVID-19 did not impact the boating business negatively.

Instead, they have seen more boats.

Staff said the area will see some record-breaking numbers this boating season. They're getting close to 1,000 slips, which is parking here on the lake, and they're at 99% capacity.

"A lot of people have come out here, you know, spend their vacation money out here. But when it comes to inflation and things like that, gas prices have gone up 180 since last year $1.80," said Colt Johnson, manager of Sun Life Marina.

One boater says he's been paying $100 dollars every day and he's been out on the water since last Friday.

"This one has a 50-gallon tank, and it takes about a quarter tank every run," said Erik Mutschler.

A boat can hold around 40 gallons of gas in its fuel tank.

