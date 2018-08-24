Fort Campbell Gates Reopen; Police Still Searching For Child, Vehicle

11:55 AM, Aug 24, 2018
16 mins ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. - All gates at Fort Campbell, Kentucky have reopened after a possible child abduction. However, officials said the search for the vehicle and child remains ongoing. 

Authorities said Friday that they’re searching for a vehicle following the possible abduction of a child by a family member. 

Gates at Fort Campbell were briefly closed until the situation was deemed “all clear.”

The three-year-old boy, identified as Caleb Hill, has blonde hair and blue eyes. Officials said a photo was not yet available.

The vehicle was described as a white Dodge Durango with Kentucky tag 182WEH.

We will bring you the latest information on this incident as it becomes available.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top