Fort Campbell Gates Reopen; Police Still Searching For Child, Vehicle

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. - All gates at Fort Campbell, Kentucky have reopened after a possible child abduction. However, officials said the search for the vehicle and child remains ongoing.

Authorities said Friday that they’re searching for a vehicle following the possible abduction of a child by a family member.

Gates at Fort Campbell were briefly closed until the situation was deemed “all clear.”

The three-year-old boy, identified as Caleb Hill, has blonde hair and blue eyes. Officials said a photo was not yet available.

The vehicle was described as a white Dodge Durango with Kentucky tag 182WEH.

We will bring you the latest information on this incident as it becomes available.