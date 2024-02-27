Gateway Elementary celebrates Black History Month during 'Cultural Love Night'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Kids in Madison have a special night planned in honor of Black History Month. Gateway Elementary is hosting "Cultural Love Night" on Tuesday.

The district tells me they'll be celebrating Black History Month and African-American Culture with student performances artwork and there will even be food trucks on campus!

The event runs from 5 to 7 p.m. tonight. And I want to point out kids there have been learning about Black History all month long!

Earlier this month, guest speakers like Officer Angela Parker and Nashville Fire Chief William Swann spoke with 4th and 5th graders about their experience as African American community leaders.