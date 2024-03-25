Gaylord Opryland pastry team gears up for Easter brunch with special treats

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This Sunday, Gaylord Springs Golf Links is hosting an Easter brunch.

Gaylord Opryland’s culinary team supports not only the restaurants inside the resort and dining for in-house groups, but also the attractions, like Gaylord Springs Golf Links and the General Jackson Showboat.

As part of the Easter décor, Gaylord Opryland’s pastry team, with executive pastry chef David Schwab, is creating a colored chocolate bunny display with bunnies of all colors, shapes, and sizes to be featured at Gaylord Springs Golf Link’s Easter brunch.

The brunch runs from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Reservations can be made here.