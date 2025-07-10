Gaylord Opryland Resort harvests honey from on-site beehives

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gaylord Opryland Resort is preparing to harvest nearly 40 gallons of honey from its 13 beehives located on the resort property.

The resort incorporates the honey into various food and drink offerings throughout its restaurants and bars.

Chefs at the resort experiment with different plant varieties to influence the honey's flavor profile, including wildflowers and even poison ivy.

Throughout spring, the bees pollinate various plants across the resort grounds, contributing to both the ecosystem and the culinary program.

