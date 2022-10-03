Gaylord Opryland to pay $630K after hiring discrimination claims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center is expected to pay just over $630,000 in back wages in response to hiring discrimination claims.

The allegations made against Gaylord Opryland include discrimination against 250 Black, Asian and female housekeeping applicants over a two-year period from August 2018 to August 2020, says the U.S. Department of Labor.

The U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Federal Contract Compliance conducted a routine investigation, which yielded allegations that Marriot Hotel Service Inc.'s hiring practices at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center violated an executive order which "prohibits federal contractors from discriminating in employment based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or national origin."

Gaylord Opryland neither denied or admitted to the allegations of discrimination. The company "entered into an early resolution conciliation agreement" with the U.S. Department of Labor, agreeing to take necessary actions that would ensure the process for selecting prospective employees and the company's hiring policies are anti-discriminatory.

Additionally, Gaylord Opryland will offer employment to 49 affected applicants as positions become available.

Federal contractors’ employment practices must not discriminate. Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center worked cooperatively with the U.S. Department of Labor to resolve our concerns. They also demonstrated their commitment to make appropriate changes to their hiring process and provide equal employment opportunities.



Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs Southeast Regional Director Aida Collins

If you believe you have been impacted by potentially discriminatory hiring practices, the U.S. Department of Labor encourages you to use OFCCP's Class Member Locator to learn about similar settlements.