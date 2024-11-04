Gaylord Opryland's ICE! returns on November 8 with Frosty the Snowman!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's the holiday season and you know what that means! ICE! is back!

This year Gaylord Opryland's ICE! will feature Frosty the Snowman! Starting November 8, attendees can wind their way through incredible ice sculptures, frozen slides and tunnels!

This experience is fun and entertaining for all ages AND there's no time limits! (Though the average amount people spend there is 20 to 40 minutes)

It's pretty cold inside so dress warm! There will be their signature blue parkas provided. Also! ICE! is wheelchair accessible, but the ICE! slides are not.

Tickets must be purchased in advance online.

ICE! runs through January 4!

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.