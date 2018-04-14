Gene Simmons Meets With Fans In Nashville

Light Rain
HI: -°
LO: 48°
Some local Kiss fans got up close and personal with the band's co-founder at a special event in Nashville. Gene Simmons met with fans on Saturday as part of a tour to celebrate 50 years of rock.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Some local Kiss fans got up close and personal with the band's co-founder at a special event in Nashville.
Gene Simmons met with fans on Saturday as part of a tour to celebrate 50 years of rock.
He delivered a new box set to fans at InDo, shared stories, and took photos.
The Vault Experience included never before released songs, photos, and collectible items.
The tour has been taking Simmons all across the country to meet with fans.