Generations of linemen compete at Middle Tennessee Electric Lineman's Rodeo

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — While most run from danger, linemen climb toward it, risking their lives to restore power when communities need it most.

"Storm restoration is one of the most fulfilling things," said Kasondra Vaughn of Middle Tennessee Electric.

The annual Linemen's Rodeo, put on by Middle Tennessee Electric, showcases the skills these essential workers use daily, with competitions that simulate real-world challenges they face during emergencies.

"So when the power goes out, it could be any of these various situations that we got going on out here," said Kasondra Vaughn of Middle Tennessee Electric.

Middle Tennessee Electric CEO Chris Jones emphasizes that linemen deserve recognition for their critical role during disasters.

"They are incredible first responders. Sometimes people forget that," Jones said.

For Micheal Diggs, the rodeo represents a 27-year tradition where he's competed alongside colleagues who've become like family.

"They don't tell everything, we don't tell everything, but we kind of share," Diggs said.

The event has become a time for family to attend and support him year after year.

"My first year competing here, he was 2 years old," Diggs said, referring to his son.

The rodeo helps families understand the dangerous work their loved ones perform during power outages and severe weather.

"There's more to it than just their moms or dads leaving and being out all night working. It kind of brings home what we are actually doing," Vaughn said.

"He always says a prayer," he said.

But perhaps most meaningful for Diggs is seeing his son Collin follow in his footsteps as an apprentice lineman.

"Very proud," Diggs said. "It's an honor to have your kid follow in your footsteps."

For Collin Diggs, competing in his final year as an apprentice while his father also participates creates a special bond.

"It's hard to explain. It is pretty cool to be two generations," Collin said. "End of the day, you want to get back home to them. Out on the job, that electricity don't care if you got a family or not."

The significance isn't lost on either of them as Micheal's grandson watches both his father and grandfather compete, representing three generations connected to this essential profession.

MTE hosted the mutli-day event in Murdfreesboro where linemen from power companies competed in different events.

