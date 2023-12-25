Generosity and home-cooked meals warms hearts across Nashville on Christmas Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — In the true spirit of Christmas, volunteers from across Middle Tennessee dedicated their Christmas Day to spreading joy through acts of kindness. From serving hot meals to distributing toys and coats, many communities witnessed the heartwarming generosity of its neighbors.

Nashville Cares, a local organization was on a mission this Christmas to live up to its name.

Chief Operating Officer, Jessica Hoke, and a team of volunteers went above and beyond to ensure that families affected by HIV had a memorable Christmas.

Nashville Cares has a goal to end the HIV epidemic in Middle Tennessee, and this Christmas, they extended their support by delivering over 100 hot meals to families across the city.

For Hoke, Christmas morning meant stepping outside the conventional celebrations as she, along with her daughters, engaged in their unique Christmas tradition.

“So, we're delivering 150 meals today. That's to about 28 households. And so most households will get two or three meals so they can have lunch today and the dinner later on and be able to just enjoy the spirit,” shared Hoke, emphasizing the importance of spreading the joy of the season.

Volunteers pulled up to distribute meals with smiles on their faces. Among them was Michael Morgan, a seasoned volunteer who has been contributing to this cause for 15 years.

“There's lots of folks out there that need just someone to drop off a meal and show them that they care.”

Morgan highlighted the importance of connecting with those who may be alone during the holidays, emphasizing the impact a simple act of kindness can have on someone's day.

“If you can help the magic, Christmas even at Thanksgiving, you can help with that magic just talking to these folks who are shut in and can't get out and just stays there for a minute and visit with them. That means so much to them,” he said.

The volunteers not only filled stomachs but also warmed hearts, spreading the true essence of Christmas.

Hoke expressed her pride in teaching her children the valuable lesson that Christmas is not just about receiving presents but also about giving back to the community and making a meaningful difference in the lives of others.