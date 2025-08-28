GEODIS Park to be honored with prestigious international award for its architecture

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville is scoring big on the world stage.

GEODIS Park, home of Nashville SC, is being honored with a prestigious international award for its architecture.

When Geodis was built, we knew it was different, it already came with accolades of being the largest soccer-specific stadium in the U.S. and Canada, but now it's being celebrated around the world for its one-of-a-kind design.

The stadium is being honored with the 2025 International Architecture Award, a recognition reserved for the most innovative and inspiring projects across the globe.

Sports Authority leaders say the award is a testament to collaboration, perseverance and creativity, crediting the architects, builders and Nashville SC for making the project possible.

The official award presentation will happen later next month at the foot of the Acropolis in Athens, Greece.

It’s a landmark that's putting Nashville on the global map for more than just country music!

