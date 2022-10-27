George Strait adds second show in Nashville in response to presale demand

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — George Strait fans will have another chance to catch the country music legend's stadium show in Nashville next summer.

Due to "overwhelming presale demand" Strait is adding a second show at Nissan Stadium on Friday, July 28. Tickets to this show and the original date of July 29 will go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10 a.m. through his website.

Presale for American Express card members begins October 27 at 10 a.m. for the newly added show.

He will be joined by Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town.

Strait is touring a handful of stadiums across the country, including in Phoenix, Seattle, Denver, Tampa and Milwaukee.