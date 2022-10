George Strait is returning to Nashville!

The artist recently announced six stadium shows across the country, with a July 29 date at Nissan Stadium. Strait will be appearing with Chris Stapleton and the band Little Big Town!

Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10 a.m. and can be found on Strait's website.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, Nov. 3 at 10 p.m. local time.