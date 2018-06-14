Escaped Georgia Inmates Captured In Middle Tennessee

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - The two escaped Georgia inmates accused of killing two correctional officers during their escape were captured in Christiana.

Donnie Rowe, 43, and Ricky DuBose, 24, allegedly killed the two correctional officers in Georgia while they were being transferred to another facility by transport bus.

According to Bedford County Sheriff Austin Swing, The fugitives stole a car in Moore county in the Lynchburg area, but it broke down in Bedford County. He said they then tried to hide the vehicle with bushes and grass before walking to a home off of Highway 82.

The home was just south of the Shelbyville City Limit. They approached the homeowners, a couple in their 60s, and stayed at the home from 2:30 p.m. to about 5:30 p.m.

The victims told deputies the suspects held guns to both heads and told them they'd kill them. They told the couple they were murderers from Georgia, and that they didn't have anything to lose because they'd likely be dead in 24 hours.

After tying them up with belts and placing socks on their hands to make it harder to escape, the suspects ate beef stew that the wife victim had just made.

They left after about three hours, taking the man's boots, clothes, the woman's jewelry and other valuables.

The couple eventually got loose and called the Sheriff's Office. Officials said the victims are "scared to death."

Rowe and DuBose were later spotted in Rutherford County on I-24. Officials said the men fired multiple shots at officers from the vehicle. Police were said to have never returned fire.

The chase ended with the men crashing the vehicle and bailing on foot and into a wood line.

The interstate was closed as a result of the incident, causing significant backup.

Two helicopters circling the area where it's believed the two Georgia escaped inmates were captured @NC5 pic.twitter.com/UrgRjQSEyA — Brandon Marshall (@NC5_BMarshall) June 16, 2017

DuBose and Rowe then made their way to the driveway of a home on Pruitt Road where they were caught trying to steal a second vehicle from the home.

The homeowner noticed the men in his yard. Initial reports by police said that he and a neighbor held the men at gun point until police arrived. However, the homeowner, Patrick Hale, set the record straight in a press conference the next day, saying the men surrendered and he never drew his gun.

Homeowner Patrick Hale captured this photo after the arrest.

"The crimes they committed in Georgia, they very well could have committed in Tennessee...Yes, it feels good [to arrest them] but there's a lot of hurt people in Georgia that will feel the pain for years to come," said TBI Director Mark Gwyn.

Dubose and Rowe have been captured. — GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) June 16, 2017

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal released the following statement after the men were arrested Thursday.

“Earlier tonight, with the assistance of our law enforcement partners in Tennessee, dangerous fugitives were captured and taken into custody,” said Deal. Rest assured, justice will be served. My sincere thanks to our local, state and federal law enforcement officers who assisted in the manhunt. Because of their tireless efforts, the public is safe. The pain endured by the families and loved ones of Sergeant Christopher Monica and Sergeant Curtis Billue endures, however. We will do everything in our power to support their loved ones, and we will not forget their sacrifice and service.”

The two were being held in the custody of the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office as they awaited extradition proceedings.

New mugshots from Rutherford County were released after their arrests.

Reports stated no determination had been made regarding criminal charges in Tennessee. Officials said no law enforcement officers or members of the public were injured during the incidents or arrests.