Georgia teacher killed after teepeeing prank goes wrong

GAINESVILLE, GA.

Police say 40-year-old Jason Hughes, a math teacher and golf coach at North Hall High School, stepped outside his Gainesville home around 11:40 p.m. after noticing teens toilet-papering his property.

Investigators say Hughes approached the teens as they tried to leave.

During the confrontation, he tripped and fell into the road and was run over by a pickup truck driven by 18-year-old Jayden Wallace as the group attempted to drive away.

Hughes was rushed to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Wallace has been charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, criminal trespass, and littering.

Four other teens who were with him were arrested and charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass and littering.

Hughes is remembered as a devoted teacher, coach, husband, and father of two. His wife, Laura, also teaches at North Hall High School.

