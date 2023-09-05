Get a free slice of pizza at Five Points as they celebrate their 12th anniversary

Five Points Pizza will host Free Slice Night on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. to celebrate their 12th anniversary and to thank customers for their years of support.

The special night also falls on National Cheese Pizza Day.

The event will offer free slices of cheese and pepperoni pizza at both the walk-up counter at the 4100 Charlotte Ave. location and the walk-up window at the 1012 Woodland Street location.

“We had no idea this would become an annual event when we held our first Free Slice Night to get the word out about the opening of the slice window on the eastside nine years ago,” said Tara Tieman, co-owner of Five Points Pizza. “It’s now just become a fun way to celebrate our anniversary every year and to give back to our customers and the community at both locations. We’re hoping for a big turnout this year since our anniversary happens to also be National Cheese Pizza Day, but the line moves really quickly. We’re looking forward to a great night.”