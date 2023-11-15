Get an exclusive preview of Dolly Parton's new rock album in theaters on Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Country superstar Dolly Parton can do anything and this year she's adding rockstar to her list. That’s also the title of her new rock album, "ROCKSTAR," which debuts this week and fans can get a special preview in theaters November 15.

On Wednesday only, theaters all across Nashville will show a special screening of the album and other special content. Those theaters include:



AMC Thoroughbred 20

AMC Bellevue 12

AMC Highland 12

AMC Murfreesboro 16

AMC Spring Hill 12

NCG Gallatin

Opry Mills Stadium 20

Green Hills Stadium 16

Hollywood Stadium 27

Streets Of Indian Lake 16 Stadium

Dolly Parton’s Rockstar Global First Listen Event will feature music videos, behind the scenes peeks, special performances including a never before seen performance of the holiday song “Circle of Love” and even an exclusive interview with Dolly.

Her album officially drops on Friday. Tickets for the screening can be purchased here.