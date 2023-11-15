Watch Now
Get an exclusive preview of Dolly Parton's new rock album in theaters on Wednesday

Dolly Parton
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Country music legend Dolly Parton has a holiday movie coming to Netflix. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Dolly Parton
Posted at 5:30 AM, Nov 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-15 06:30:11-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Country superstar Dolly Parton can do anything and this year she's adding rockstar to her list. That’s also the title of her new rock album, "ROCKSTAR," which debuts this week and fans can get a special preview in theaters November 15.

On Wednesday only, theaters all across Nashville will show a special screening of the album and other special content. Those theaters include:

  • AMC Thoroughbred 20
  • AMC Bellevue 12
  • AMC Highland 12
  • AMC Murfreesboro 16
  • AMC Spring Hill 12
  • NCG Gallatin
  • Opry Mills Stadium 20
  • Green Hills Stadium 16
  • Hollywood Stadium 27
  • Streets Of Indian Lake 16 Stadium

Dolly Parton’s Rockstar Global First Listen Event will feature music videos, behind the scenes peeks, special performances including a never before seen performance of the holiday song “Circle of Love” and even an exclusive interview with Dolly.
Her album officially drops on Friday. Tickets for the screening can be purchased here.

