Get free school supplies and meet school resource officers in Dickson County

DICKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — As we head into the school year, the city of Dickson Police Department wants to make sure you're prepared!
That's why they'll be giving out free school supplies at the Dickson County Fairgrounds on July 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
You'll also be able to meet the school resource officers!
