Get in the holiday spirit with more than two million lights at the Dancing Lights of Christmas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Get in the holiday spirit with the state's longest drive thru light and music show!

The Dancing Lights of Christmas is $30 per vehicle and includes access to the light show, Santa's village where you can visit Saint Nick and a petting zoo!

Santa's Village features carnival rides, a mechanical reindeer, a bungee trampoline and more!

This experience is rain or shine and runs on all holidays from November 10 to December 31.

They will however be closed on Wednesday, November 29.

Military heroes will have free admission from November 10 to 13 and can enjoy $5 off admission all season.

As one would assume, weekends are very busy so if you're planning on going out on a Friday or Saturday, expect a long wait time.

Located at the Wilson County Fairground- Ward Ag Center, the hours of operation are:

Sunday through Thursday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday & Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

You're asked to use the entrance across from the Dollar General.

Cash and credit cards are accepted at the entrance or you can purchase online.

