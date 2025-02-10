Get ready for a patriotic celebration of America’s semi-quincentennial

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Next year, our nation will commemorate its 250th anniversary, but why wait until then to celebrate? Clarksville and Montgomery County are kicking off the festivities with a series of events.

The national anthem rings out and fills Austin Peay State University’s auditorium.

“Well, this is one of the most patriotic areas in the country,” said Dr. Dewey Browder, APSU Professor Emeritus of History and Producer.

That’s exactly why this melody is part of a rehearsal for something special. On Independence Day next year, it will be 250 years since the Declaration of Independence was adopted, and while many will celebrate that day, the Clarksville-Montgomery County community is starting the party now.

“We’re celebrating America's 250th birthday,” added Browder. “It's called the semi-quincentennial.”

These groups will reenact 12 significant moments in history, leading up to the big day. This month, they’re tackling westward expansion.

“Our expansion from the eastern seaboard to the West was something that happened in record time, historically speaking,” said Playwright and Narrator Mr. Nick Tooley.

The actors are ready to bring history to life while sharing insights about these influential leaders.

“Well, he had a lot of confidence in himself, and he took action,” said Andrew Jackson actor Joel Evans.

“He's everything I guess you'd want in a presidential leader, someone who's going to look out for the country and take positive action for it,” said Theodore Roosevelt actor Steve Zuercher.

The team behind this celebration hopes those who come will gain a deeper appreciation for this nation.

“A sense of pride in America that our country is still as great as ever was, and with any luck, will continue to be for the foreseeable future,” added Tooley.

While acknowledging challenges from our past, the celebration will shine a light on America’s achievements.

“After all, if you have a birthday and they give you a birthday party, they're not going to talk about your warts,” said Browder. “And so we're focusing on the things that have made America great, made America successful.”

“The Road to 250: America’s Story” is picking up on Feb. 12 at 4 p.m. on the Mabry Stage in the MMC Building on the APSU campus. Two additional productions are planned for the Spring Semester. On March 5, we will be treated to a presentation on “The Military and America,” and on April 9, the topic will be “Economic Growth in America.”

These dramatic, thematic readings tell the story of American greatness and are free and open to the public.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@Newschannel5.com