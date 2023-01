NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — No Heartbreak Warfare this spring, John Mayer is returning to Music City!

In just a couple months, the singer will return to Nashville as part of his solo acoustic tour! The tour will stop in Music City on Friday, March 24 at Bridgestone Arena.

Singer-songwriters Lizzy McAlpine, Alec Benjamin, and a special guest to be announced at a later time, will open these concerts.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, February 3 at 9 a.m.