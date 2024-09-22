Watch Now
Get ready Smashville! The Preds are hosting PredsFest on October 6!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators are hosting PredsFest soon and you don't want to miss out on all the free family-friendly fun!

You can head out to Walk of Fame Park on Sunday, October 6 and enjoy plenty of fun from a Tailgate Zone with BBQ and yard games to Preds flash tattoos and swinging chairs.

You can even participate in a Hattie B’s hot chicken eating contest and a silent disco! There will also be local food trucks, beverage tents, ticket giveaways and more.

Remember, this event is free, but you will need to claim a ticket.

