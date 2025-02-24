Get ready to celebrate: Your guide to Mardi Gras festivities in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's almost time for Mardi Gras! If you're set to be in town for the holiday, we have everything you need to know to have a great time!

Mardi Gras may kick off on March 4, but Kung Fu Saloon’s Mardi Gras Bar Crawl is coming Saturday, March 1! Each $15 ticket includes beads, a 16oz Mardi Gras color changing stadium cup for your drinks; No cover at participating bars with tickets and Discounted food and drink specials!

Details are here.

Grab your pup on Saturday and bring them on down to the Mardi Gras Pup Parade at Urban Dog Bar! This runs from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is free!

Also kicking off Mardi Gras early is Barrel Proof! They're throwing a multi-day celebration from Thursday, February 27, 2025 through Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Head over to their Germantown spot for plenty of fun!

Kicking off festivities on March 4 of is Fat Bottom Tuesday!

From 3:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., you can enjoy drink specials, food and fun crafts for kids. Admission is free and all ages are welcome!

LC SoBro & LC Germantown will be hosting their Tuesday celebration from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. There will be tarot card readers, live jazz music, king cake and more at this free event!

Rudy’s Jazz Room will be getting in on the fun from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. With two live performances at 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Ticket prices start at $20 and this is a 21+ event.

Heading toward Broadway? Mardi Gras at Acme runs from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. You must be 21+ to attend, but admission is free! You'll be able to enjoy New Orleans-style food, drink specials and live music!

Did we miss a spot? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.