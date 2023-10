NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Get to know coaches from across the Midstate as the 2023-24 women's basketball season inches closer and closer!

Coaches from Austin Peay, Belmont, Lipscomb, Middle Tennessee State, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech and Vanderbilt will speak at First Horizon Park for this year's Nashville Tip-Off Breakfast!

Doors open at 7:30 a.m. and attendees of this free event will receive a complimentary free breakfast!

The NCAA women's basketball season begins in early November.