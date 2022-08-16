Watch Now
News

Actions

Get your brunch on. Nonprofit hosting to collect funds for free wigs for women.

SelectYourCrown1.jpg
Claire Kopsky
Markeisha Rose Extensions Founder Markeisha Wardell stands in her salon, Rose Beauty Bar in Clarksville, Tennessee, with donated hair she will turn into custom wigs for her 'Select Your Crown' motivational event for 100 women and children experiencing hair loss on October 24, 2021.
SelectYourCrown1.jpg
Posted at 8:17 PM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 21:17:53-04

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — A nonprofit that aids women and children experiencing hair loss is throwing a brunch fundraiser this weekend in Clarksville.

Markeisha Wardell — a salon owner up who organizes the "Select Your Crown" — is hosting the event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 p.m to 4 p.m. at Yada on 111 Franklin St.

"We give women the tools to get wigs covered by insurance relieving them from financial stress, along with professional makeovers and cosmetic education. We're here to uplift and restore the beauty and confidence that cancer and alopecia often steal from women dealing with these diseases," Wardell said.

The Select Your Crown event brought 100 women together, all of which were sent home with a custom wig last October.

Tickets are $25 a person and proceeds go directly Wardell's wig organization.

Visit yadaonfranklin.com for more details.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap