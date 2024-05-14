Get your hands on fresh peaches and other peach-themed items this weekend at the 2024 Peach Festival

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking for something sweet to do this weekend? Head on over to Cookeville this weekend for 2024 Peach Festival!

This free event has plenty to offer, from a free petting zoo to peach EVERYTHING! Peach Cobbler a la Mode, Peach Cobbler Cheesecake, Peach Mocktails, Peach tea, Peach soda and MORE will be available for all!

The event takes place at the Putnam County Fairgrounds with almost all of the vendors indoors.

When you're not checking out the peach-themed items, you can enjoy helicopter rides, axe throwing and plenty of games for all ages.

The Peach Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 18.