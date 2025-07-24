Get your passport at a discount next week: here's how

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Getting a U.S Passport is a detailed, and at times, a time-consuming process - but not next week in the mid-state.

The U.S. Department of State is bringing Passport Fairs to Murfreesboro and Nashville for those looking to apply for a passport for the first time or renew their child's passport.

"We are going to turn these passports around rather quickly. We're estimating 2 - 3 weeks turnaround time. For adults 16 and over the cost is $165. For children 15 and under the cost is $135," says Andres Rodriguez with the U.S. Department of State.

That is the expedited service without the additional $60 fee. You're encouraged to make an appointment and the process should only take about 20 minutes, if you come prepared.

"Everyone needs to bring some form of government ID and proof of U.S. citizenship. If you're applying for the first time, and you're an adult, we also recommend printing out the application before you arrive. For first time applicants, it's a DS-11. That DS-11-is also good for children. If parents are applying for their children, both parents listed on the birth certificate will need to appear with their photo IDs, and the proof of citizenship for the children," says Rodriguez.

Here are the details:

Tuesday, July 29

The Plaza Room

1500 Medical Center Pkwy

Murfreesboro, TN

Wednesday, July 30 & Thursday, July 31

Nashville State Community College

2845 Elm Hill Pk

Room 54

Nashville, TN

You can make an appointment online here.

