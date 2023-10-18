Get your tickets for the Tennessee Beer, Wine & Shine Festival on Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This weekend is the 13th Tennessee Beer, Wine, and Shine Festival at Two Rivers Mansion in Donelson.

The event will have exactly what's in the name: tasting of local beer, wine, and moonshine included in your ticket from noon to five p.m. Saturday.

People can buy tickets on the website for about $65 for general admission, $75 day of, or $90 for a VIP ticket, which allows you to enter the festival an hour early, give you some private tastings, and access to faster lines.

Proceeds for the festival go towards Donelson charities. Over more than a decade of being around, the festival has raised over $600,000

It has also grown from only having about 300 people attend its first year to needing to cap it off at 2,500 people now.

Bill LaFollette, co-chair of the festival said it was started to bring people out to enjoy Donelson and the beautiful grounds of the Two Rivers Mansion.

"Why do I necessarily have to go downtown, we would like to have people come out and see our community," said LaFollette. "People see each other, and they seem to know each other, and having it outside under that big, huge canopy of trees, the big old trees out there and setting your chair down, it's just more of a home-like environment and people enjoy that."

This is a 21 and up event.

For the college football fans, there will be big screen TVs playing the UT versus Alabama game so you do not have to miss the game while enjoying your tastings.