Getting a new passport could take months as demand surges ahead of summer travel season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As summer travel season is nearing, some trips are at risk of being delayed due to a backlog in processing for new passports.

Typically it should only take about several weeks, but as more people apply the processing centers aren't able to keep up. Even people who are paying for expedited services are having to wait more than two months.

It's putting a lot of trips in jeopardy ahead of what's expected to be a record-breaking summer travel season.

The State Department issued a record high of almost 22 million passports last year. This year demand is up at least 30 percent, with 500,000 applications a week rolling in.

There's been an increase in funding and more staff added to try and help the problem, but those efforts have yet to make a significant dent in wait times.

"It's not just alarming, it's embarrassing. I know people have been waiting for three, four months to get their passports fulfilled," said airline industry analyst Henry Harteveldt.

A task force has been created to help resolve the issue. Travelers should be aware that even passports expiring in 2024 could pose a problem, as many countries require the document to be valid for up to six months beyond the arrival date.