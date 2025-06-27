Getting ready for a new year! Wilson County Schools search for new bus drivers

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — We know it's only late June, but in just a few short weeks, school buses will start hitting the roads to get ready for a new year!

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, districts across the midstate have had a hard time filling bus driver positions.

In response, wages have increased, and in some cases, benefits and paid training come with job.

NewsChannel 5's Carrie Sharp paid a visit to the Wilson County bus garage today where she learned most routes are filled for the upcoming school year.

That's welcome news for students and parents.

But the district is still hiring. Bart Barker with Wilson County Schools says the district would love to have a dozen more drivers in the pipeline.

"If you are a first time driver, never been behind the seat, we offer comp wages start around $22 an hour. If you have more experience that can be verified, then that only increases."

Bart told me their biggest need right now is for special education bus monitors.

