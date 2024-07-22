Getting ready for the new school year? Williamson County is holding a free backpack giveaway!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Do you live in Williamson County and have a child heading to school?

This weekend you can help make this year a success with the Big Backpack Giveaway. Free backpacks and school supplies will be given from 9 a.m. to noon at the Williamson County Administrative Complex.

This is a drive-through event and will be available while supplies last.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com).