Getting ready for the new school year? Williamson County is holding a free backpack giveaway!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Do you live in Williamson County and have a child heading to school?
This weekend you can help make this year a success with the Big Backpack Giveaway. Free backpacks and school supplies will be given from 9 a.m. to noon at the Williamson County Administrative Complex.
This is a drive-through event and will be available while supplies last.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com).
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
“Here’s a great story that proves everyone has something to give, regardless of age OR personal challenges. Our Austin Pollack introduces us to Ms Sylvia Mooney. At age 80, she’s not sitting still. Instead, she using her skills to craft compassion for others… one stitch at a time. Her crochet creations go to non-profits to help our homeless neighbors. You’ll be surprised to learn she does it all, while facing a serious health issue. Bravo Sylvia!”
-Rhori Johnston