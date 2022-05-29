Gibson wins historic, definitive ruling on iconic guitar shapes, trademarks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In a recent court ruling, a jury upheld the Gibson guitar company's long-established trademarks by determining that Gibson guitar shapes are not generic.

The ruling in Gibson's favor comes after a two-week trial with Dean Guitars over trademarks for the Flying V body shape, the Explorer body shape, the ES body shape, and the SG body shape.

Dean Guitars was found guilty of both infringement and counterfeiting, and Gibson now retains the trademark for these body types in the U.S.

With this ruling comes the determination that Gibson's guitar shapes are firmly protected and Gibson can enforce standards of authenticity for its fans, artists, dealers and related partners.

This ruling may also be used as a precedent in future cases to protect other iconic American brands from dilution by unauthorized and often illegitimate knockoffs.

