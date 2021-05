NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It all started with a duffel bag of money - a gift that a Nashville homeless man left behind for his friend, a college graduate, before he passed away.

He wanted her to start a business to help and employ people like him. Today, she owns Resera - a jewelry brand in South Nashville that employs and empowers women coming out of homelessness, domestic violence and incarceration.