Gifts needed for Nashville children with parents in jail or killed by violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Time is running out to provide thousands of gifts for local kids whose parents were killed, or are in jail.

The 3rd Annual No Child Home Alone for Christmas aims to provide 5,000 gifts to kids ages 3 to 17. The program started by providing 500 gifts and has grown each year. While donations have been slow to come in this year, the organizer knows the community will rally to help these kids.

"I believe and trust our community," said Rev. Venita Lewis, executive director of Keeping Every Vision Alive (KEVA). "This great city is way larger than 5,000 little gifts."

Rev. Lewis said each gift is a simple gesture that means a lot to a child who has experienced a lot of heartbreak.

"This is a grossly underserved community," said Rev. Lewis. "Someone is going to make this dream come true for a child who otherwise may be at risk."

Rev. Lewis said donations can be dropped off at the Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church at 2708 Jefferson St. in Nashville. Toys and gift cards will be accepted. Donations can also be made to KEVA.

Gifts will be given away Saturday, Dec. 10 starting at 10 a.m. at the Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church until all the gifts are gone. Rev. Lewis is hoping to provide multiple gifts to each child. Covid-19 vaccines will also be offered at the event, and there will be food and entertainment.

For more information on KEVA, or to make a donation visit: https://www.kevainc.org/ or call 615-237-1110.