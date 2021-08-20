Giles Co. Sheriff's Office investigating possible school threat

GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Extra deputies will be at Richland High School Friday in response to a possible school threat.

Officials with the Giles County Sheriff's office said the department received multiple calls about a threat to "shoot up" the school on social medial.

They asked anyone with information about the possible post/threat to give them a call.

"Anyone with information and can provide us with the original posting please contact 911. Our staff and deputies are working diligently to keep everyone as safe as possible. Richland High School will have extra deputies at the school tomorrow," the department said in a statement.