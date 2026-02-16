Giles County deputies investigating deadly shooting on I-65 Sunday night

GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Deputies in Giles County are investigating a deadly shooting on I-65 that took place Sunday night.

According to officials, at around 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to a crash with injuries on I-65 in Giles County. Upon arrival, they found that the crash occurred after the driver had been shot from another vehicle.

26-year-old Sfenson Simeus was reportedly traveling southbound when he was shot and killed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the vehicle, 23-year-old Elda Simeus also sustained a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 931-363-3505.

