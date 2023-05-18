Giles County deputy shot during standoff at home

LYNNVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Giles County Sheriff's deputy was shot during a standoff at a house this morning, and a suspect is now in custody.

Sheriff Kyle Helton told NewsChannel 5 that the incident occurred early Thursday morning as officials responded to a home off Fairview Road.

The deputy, who is believed to have been wearing a bullet-proof vest, was shot in the chest and brought to a nearby hospital. Sheriff Helton says the deputy is expected to be okay.

Many of the details of the standoff have yet to be released, but Helton says the suspect was alone in the home when he surrendered. Other people were initially inside the home as well, but officers were able to safely evacuate them. No details have been released about the suspect.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is assisting at the scene as investigations continue. No further information is available at this time.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as we learn more information.