Watch Now
News

Actions

Giles County deputy shot during standoff at home

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 8:06 AM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 09:47:14-04

LYNNVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Giles County Sheriff's deputy was shot during a standoff at a house this morning, and a suspect is now in custody.

Sheriff Kyle Helton told NewsChannel 5 that the incident occurred early Thursday morning as officials responded to a home off Fairview Road.

The deputy, who is believed to have been wearing a bullet-proof vest, was shot in the chest and brought to a nearby hospital. Sheriff Helton says the deputy is expected to be okay.

Many of the details of the standoff have yet to be released, but Helton says the suspect was alone in the home when he surrendered. Other people were initially inside the home as well, but officers were able to safely evacuate them. No details have been released about the suspect.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is assisting at the scene as investigations continue. No further information is available at this time.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Vicki side.png

Join us as we celebrate an all-time great