Watch Now
News

Actions

Giles Emergency Services Toy Drive

Giles Emergency Services Toy Drive
Giles Emergency Services
Giles Emergency Services Toy Drive
Giles Emergency Services Toy Drive
Posted

GILES CO. TENN. (WTVF) — Giles Emergency Service is having a Fill the Ambulance Toy Drive in Pulaski on Monday, Nov. 18th, 2024.

The event is from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the Sharp Motor Company. The goal is to fill the entire ambulance with toys.

They will also be accepting monetary donations as well and will have a Frosty Cow ice cream truck on site from 2 to 5 p.m. and all proceeds raised from the ice cream sales will go directly to the toy drive.

Any parents looking to apply for assistance so their child can receive a gift can do so on their website.

If you have more information about this story, please email me at Kendrick.Wright@newschannel5.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community