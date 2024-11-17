Giles Emergency Services Toy Drive

GILES CO. TENN. (WTVF) — Giles Emergency Service is having a Fill the Ambulance Toy Drive in Pulaski on Monday, Nov. 18th, 2024.

The event is from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the Sharp Motor Company. The goal is to fill the entire ambulance with toys.

They will also be accepting monetary donations as well and will have a Frosty Cow ice cream truck on site from 2 to 5 p.m. and all proceeds raised from the ice cream sales will go directly to the toy drive.

Any parents looking to apply for assistance so their child can receive a gift can do so on their website.

