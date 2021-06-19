Watch
Girl attacked by bear in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Posted at 10:51 PM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 23:51:30-04

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a 16-year-old girl was attacked by a bear Friday in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

National Park Service officials say the girl's family managed to scare the bear away from the area after the 12:30 a.m. attack Friday.

The agency says the girl is in stable condition. Officials told news outlets that a bear that kept trying to come into the campsite was identified by the family as the one responsible for the attack, and rangers shot and killed it.

Forensic testing showed the bear had human blood on it. The campsite about 6 miles from Maddron Bald Trailhead has been closed.

