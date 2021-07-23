Girl battling brain cancer meets a 'unicorn' through Make-A-Wish Foundation

MURFREESBORO, Tenn (WTVF) — It's not everyday you get to meet a unicorn but thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation one little girl got the chance to meet one today.

Little Abigail is 3 years old and her wish is to meet a unicorn and it happened at Harris Riding Academy just outside of Franklin off Highway 96 in Murfreesboro.

Abby as her family calls her was diagnosed with a brain tumor in July of 2020. Her mother, Melissa Leggio says Abby took a fall and hit her head. That night she woke up vomiting and was rushed to a local hospital.

Their doctors found a brain tumor and Abby was airlifted to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.

"We went home, and about three weeks later, on August 11 We started round one of chemo," Leggio said, "She did six rounds of chemotherapy, each round lasted between two and three weeks in the hospital.

On March 15, She had a 10-hour brain surgery which removed the main brain tumor doctors found.

It was at the hospital when the family learned Abby qualified for a wish through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

"Of course Disney World was one of my ideas because she loves princesses, loves Disney but due to COVID traveling was not an option, which is fine," said Leggio. "They came up with some other amazing options but we looked at all of them we thought she loves unicorns and this is so special and so specific that not every child gets this and because of her journey she deserves something that is unique just for her."

At the Harris Riding Academy, you'll find your typical farm animals grazing in the fields.

"We have the goats, which are in back of me, they might be showing off a little bit, but we have Morgan's, we have the American Saddlebreds here," said Maryland Masnica.

But you'll also find a magical, mystical creature.

"But as far as exotic animals, the most exotic would be the unicorn."

Yep, a Unicorn!

"Olaf is a wonderful horse he does a lot of community service, he's actually the American Saddlebred diplomat of the breed," said Masnica who owns Olaf.

And he's here to meet a royal family.

"She's a spunky three-year-old and you would never know about her cancer, other than her bald head," said Leggio.

It seems as if nothing could scare her --- except maybe seeing a unicorn in person.

"Well, they're not exactly dangerous animals but they are large animals and when you're three years old, it can be pretty intimidating," Masnica said.

Abby still has a small piece of tumor left in brain but scans show it's not growing, shrinking or spread.