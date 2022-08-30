Watch Now
Give A Child A Book campaign: Nikki-Dee Ray reads a bedtime story

Posted at 12:47 PM, Aug 30, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Books can truly be the key to opening up a child's imagination.

At NewsChannel 5, we believe that giving children books can take them to new places and plant the seeds for future success!

NewsChannel 5 Gives and the Scripps Howard Fund have partnered with the Nashville Predators for our If You Give A Child A Book campaign!

Our own Nikki-Dee Ray is doing her part and reading a bedtime story for your kids.

Click the video player above to hear "My Very Favorite Book In The Whole Wide World" by Malcolm Mitchell.

