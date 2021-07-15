Give your opinion on Nashville's East Bank project in survey

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Renovations are underway for the East Bank of the Cumberland River, and you can participate in a survey to give your input on the project.

The Metro Planning Department is coming up with plans to fill 338 acres from the river's edge to I-24 and Jefferson Street in East Nashville as part of the Imagine East Bank project.

Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County, Tennessee Following a study of 150 acres of land in Nashville's East Bank, city leaders are now planning the future land use of the area.

The survey takes just about five minutes and you can click to take it here.

There have been meetings throughout the week to discuss plans to turn the area into a green space, location for businesses or area for additional housing.

If you would like to attend an in-person meeting, there is one planned for tomorrow at 5:30 at the Bridge Building. The goal is to have a plan finalized for the East Bank by early fall.