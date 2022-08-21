Giving thanks to local service members: 'fill the truck' food donation event collects over 600 items

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Saturday, shoppers at the Kroger in Providence Marketplace in Mt. Juliet showed their appreciation to our local service members.

Kroger and USO Fort Campbell teamed up for a "fill the truck" event to collect snacks for military service members and their families.

Despite the rain, volunteers helped collect donations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Organizers said that while it's a small action, it truly goes a long way.

"I like giving back. This is such an easy way to do it. It's rewarding," said Ann Jarvis, executive director of USO Fort Campbell and Nashville. "The military does so much for us and this is just a great way to say thank you. And it's an easy and simple way to say thank you."

In total, there were more than 600 food items collected.

The next "fill the truck" event will be in Clarksville on September 17 at the Gordon Food Service store.