Global developer eyeing Nashville for new surfing theme park development

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How would you feel about a new surfing theme park coming to Nashville? A global developer is thinking of making it happen.

Global developer Aventuur announced a plan to build theme parks in North America after acquiring the rights to nine territories in the country. Nashville is on that list with other cities like Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles and more. They say there's a huge demand of surfing enthusiasts in Nashville, but not enough access. Aventuur wants to change the lack of access and also provide opportunities to people who have not yet experienced surfing.

The vision is a 5.5-acre surfing lagoon with retail space, and residential components, including cafes, restaurants, beach clubs, fitness and wellness studios, training centers, events facilities, and more.

If this does come to Nashville it would take some time. One already approved international project won’t be completed until 2025. The plan to build the parks is to cater to millions of people in America one city at a time. Nashville is near the top of that list.