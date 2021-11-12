GM Spring Hill plant looking to hire 120+ temp production positions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The General Motors plant in Spring Hill has announced that it's hosting a hiring event next week.

GM said it’s looking to fill more than 120 temporary production positions. The hiring event is set from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Tuesday, November 16.

The company said it will conduct interviews and perform on-site drug testing to make same day hiring decisions.

GM said the starting wage is $16.67 per hour and includes holiday pay and health care options after 90 days.

Candidates must be 18 or older to apply. Click here for more information.