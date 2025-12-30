Go behind the lens with NewsChannel 5's photojournalists

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the year comes to a close, our NewsChannel 5 photojournalists took time to look back on the stories they captured—not just the powerful images, but the process behind them.

Revisiting photos of celebrations and everyday life, they reflected on the reality of their work: moments missed, frames they wish they could redo, and the constant pressure to get it right in real time. Photojournalism, they say, is deeply human guided by instinct, shaped by emotion, and marked by mistakes that become lessons.

Still, the images together tell an honest story of a year lived by a community, reminding them that their role isn’t to be perfect, but to be present and bear witness as history unfolds.