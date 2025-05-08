"Go Ellie!" Grand friendships on display at Special Olympics Spring Games

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — It takes a certain kind of person to be a great cheerleader for others. I happened to stumble into two of them.

"Go Olivia!" Ellie Gough shouted as a friend ran across a track.

Friend Aubrie Clare Proctor stood with Ellie. She's a peer tutor for Ellie at Blackman High, and they've become friends.

"We love going to Target together," Aubrie said. "We love the Chili's cake. We always get that one together."

Aubrie and Ellie are also bonded in just how much support they give others.

Ellie ran to hug a teammate as she walked back from the track competition.

"Good lookin' group of athletes!" an announcer said as hundreds of athletes took part in a parade.

Ellie was competing at the Area 16 Special Olympics Spring Games being held at MTSU. Over the course of two days, more than 800 athletes took part from all over Murfreesboro and Rutherford County. Volunteers from Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation and MTSU made the event happen. Aubrie walked with Ellie, showing her support.

"Ellie, have you been preparing for this?" Aubrie asked.

Ellie nodded.

"Please welcome Blackman!" the announcer said as students from the school cheered.

Ellie ran in front of the crowd and performed a cheerleading routine.

Getting close to Ellie's first event, Aubrie and Ellie did warm up exercises. They were joined by many athletes also accompanied by buddies.

That's just the thing. When it comes to finding those great cheerleaders for others, this place sure seemed to have a whole lot of them.

"My man Caleb right here, he's one of the fastest people I've ever seen!" another Blackman High student said of one of the day's athletes. "He is a track star! He's going to win this thing!"

Ellie lined up for a race.

"You gotta show girl power," Aubrie told her, looking down the line. "You're the only girl."

With the sound of a whistle, Ellie and a group of other athletes took off running.

"Go Ellie! Go! Run! Woo!" Aubrie called after her.

Friendships based on Target, cake at Chili's, and supporting others; those are friendships built to last.

"Hold your medal up!" Aubrie told Ellie as the two posed for a picture.

